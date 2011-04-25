Musk Xylene Ban

C &EN’s coverage of the recent European Union ban of musk xylene, formerly used in fragrances, missed an important point (C&EN Online Latest News, Feb. 17). The EU ban came two years after the International Fragrance Association banned the use of musk xylene in perfumery through IFRA Standards. IFRA Standards form the basis for a globally accepted and recognized risk management system for the safe use of fragrance materials and are a part of the fragrance industry’s global self-regulatory safety system contained in the IFRA Code of Practice.
IFRA members produce more than 90% of all fragrances worldwide and standards are obligatory for all IFRA members. These standards cover areas of human health, occupational safety, and environmental safety and are established on the basis of comprehensive scientific review of materials in perfumery. They follow recommendations of the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and an independent panel consisting of world-renowned experts from the fields of dermatology, toxicology, pathology, respiratory health, and environmental sciences.
IFRA’s action on musk xylene years before a government ban clearly demonstrates that self-regulation and safety programs of the fragrance industry are viable, ensure safety of fragrance materials and products, and are far more stringent than many regulatory environments.
Jennifer Abril
Executive Director, IFRA North America
Arlington, Va.
