Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

NMR And MRI Share Landmark Status

ACS honors magnetic resonance advances now considered indispensable in the lab and clinic

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

LAUTERBUR’S LEGACY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: SUNY Stony Brook
Marburger (from left), Jackson, and Dawson examine the Varian A-60 that Lauterbur used at Stony Brook.
Credit: SUNY Stony Brook
Marburger (from left), Jackson, and Dawson examine the Varian A-60 that Lauterbur used at Stony Brook.

The related developments of commercial nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry (NMR) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)—which have revolutionized the practice of chemistry and medicine—were recently honored by the American Chemical Society as its 68th National Historic Chemical Landmark.

The landmark designation was marked with two ceremonies. MRI was honored with a celebration on March 11 at the State University of New York, Stony Brook. And on April 8, celebrants gathered at Agilent Technologies, a measurement company in Santa Clara, Calif., to recognize NMR advances.

Varian—whose scientific instrument company is now part of Agilent—introduced the A-60, the first commercially successful NMR spectrometer, in 1960. NMR was originally developed by physicists, but the affordability, reliability, and compact construction of the A-60 allowed chemists to use the technique to perform nondestructive analyses to elucidate molecular structures. What had previously taken chemists a month to determine could be done in hours, leading to NMR’s widespread use.

CELEBRANTS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Agilent Technologies
Kennedy (left) presents Roelofs with the plaque designating the Varian A-60 at Agilent as a landmark.
Credit: Agilent Technologies
Kennedy (left) presents Roelofs with the plaque designating the Varian A-60 at Agilent as a landmark.

Stony Brook chemistry professor Paul C. Lauterbur used a Varian A-60 to take the science even further, demonstrating that NMR could generate multidimensional images. The discovery eventually led to the development of MRI, an important medical diagnostic tool for the noninvasive examination of body tissues such as the brain, heart, and other muscles. MRI scanning allows for early detection of cancer and other diseases. Lauterbur shared the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his role in the development of MRI.

At the Stony Brook ceremony, ACS President Nancy B. Jackson presented the landmark plaque to John H. Marburger III, the university’s vice president for research. And Lauterbur’s widow, Joan Dawson, noted that the development of MRI originated in a “eureka” moment while Lauterbur was eating a hamburger at a local restaurant in 1971.

During the Agi­lent celebration, Abby Kennedy, chair of the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section, presented the landmark plaque to Nick Roelofs, president of Agilent Life Sciences Group.

ACS grants landmark status to seminal achievements in the history of chemical science and technology, including individual discoveries, bodies of work, resources, advances, or artifacts. Prospective landmarks can be nominated by ACS local sections, divisions, or committees. The landmarks committee reviews nominees, and the ACS Board of Directors approves them.

By recognizing landmark achievements of chemists, chemical engineers, and the chemical enterprise, the program is intended to enhance the public’s appreciation of the contributions of the chemical sciences and chemical engineering and to increase the sense of pride in their practitioners.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Landmark designation for Science History Institute
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radding Award to Mary Virginia Orna
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Welch Award goes to Adriaan Bax

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE