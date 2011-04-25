Rhodia Analgesics Are Sold To Novacap

Rhodia is selling its business in the bulk analgesics aspirin and acetaminophen to Novacap, a French firm that was created in 2003 out of several former Rhodia businesses. The deal, which also includes the intermediates salicylic acid and methyl salicylate, involves plants in France, China, Thailand, and Brazil that collectively employ about 390 people. Rhodia is in the process of being acquired by Solvay in a $4.8 billion deal.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter