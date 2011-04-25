Sanofi And Stanford Enter Research Pact

Sanofi-Aventis and Stanford University will collaborate through the university’s Bio-X program, which supports interdisciplinary, early-phase research projects. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Bio-X traditionally provides seed funding in the form of two-year grants of $150,000. Sanofi will fund up to five programs per year over the lifetime of the pact. The French drug firm may also host Stanford postdoctoral fellows, and Sanofi scientists might work in the university’s labs. Since the beginning of the year, Sanofi has signed a diabetes research pact with Columbia University and sealed two R&D agreements with the University of California, San Francisco.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter