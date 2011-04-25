Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

The Scientist’s English

April 25, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In his letter to the editor, Joseph Jablonski complains of English-language problems in manuscripts submitted to ACS journals by ESL (English as a Second Language) authors (C&EN, Feb. 21, page 4). He suggests that ACS could offer an editing/screening service and charge “a small fee” for revising such manuscripts so that the English is acceptable.

As a professional scientific editor with a master’s degree in chemistry and more than 15 years’ ESL editing experience, I object to the notion that such services are worth only a “small” fee. The ability to efficiently transform mangled syntax into idiomatic English without introducing scientific inaccuracies is a valuable skill that can take years to acquire, and many ESL authors pay relatively large fees for skillful editing. A recent article in Nature (DOI: 10.1038/nj7324-721a) discussed the growth, and value, of manuscript-editing services.

The ACS Publications website provides authors with a list of professional editing services, as well as a list of questions to ask before contracting for such services.

Carlotta Shearson
Cornwall, N.Y.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Assisting Journal Reviewers
New Feature Gives Access To Citation Abstracts
Value Of Scientific Editing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE