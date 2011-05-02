BASF Will Buy Inge For Ultrafiltration

BASF will acquire Inge Watertechnologies, a German manufacturer of ultrafiltration membranes, for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2000, Inge is privately owned; its investors include Siemens Venture Capital and Emerald Technology Ventures. Ultrafiltration membranes are used to treat industrial process water, wastewater, and seawater. BASF says the purchase will fit well with the water treatment business it gained as part of its 2009 acquisition of Ciba.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter