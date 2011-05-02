Chemtrade Logistics will spend about $12 million to expand its output of ultrapure sulfuric acid in Tulsa. The Canadian firm has also struck a multiyear agreement under which KMG Electronic Chemicals will purchase some of the plant’s output for sale to the semiconductor industry.
Total’s Cray Valley unit plans to build a 20,000-metric-ton-per-year hydrogenated tackifying resins plant in Beaumont, Texas, to be completed by the end of 2012. A 20,000-metric-ton addition will follow, Cray Valley says. The resins are used in adhesives and to modify plastics.
Air Liquide has signed long-term contracts to supply industrial gases and chemical precursors to 15 photovoltaic industry leaders in China, Taiwan, Japan, and Germany. Air Liquide says the new contracts make it a supplier to more than 150 photovoltaic customers worldwide.
Avantor Performance Materials has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Polish laboratory supply firm POCH, which has 340 employees, from private equity firm Kulczyk Holding. The acquisition will allow Avantor, formerly known as Mallinckrodt Baker, to extend its reach in Eastern Europe.
Cytec Industries has extended to 2020 a contract to supply aircraft maker Lockheed Martin with structural composite and adhesive materials. Cytec says it expects to generate $1.1 billion in revenues from the five-year extension, which supports construction of the Department of Defense’s new F-35 supersonic stealth jet.
Clariant has completed its $2.8 billion purchase of Süd Chemie from JPMorgan Chase’s One Equity Partners arm and family shareholders. Süd Chemie had revenues of $1.7 billion in 2010 from sales of adsorbents and catalysts.
Applied Biology, owner of CIT Safety & Health Research Laboratories, has purchased most of LAB Research, a competing preclinical contract research firm. Applied says the combined CIT-LAB group will have annual sales of $103 million and 830 employees across five sites in Europe and Canada.
Furiex Pharmaceuticals has reacquired the rights to JNJ-Q2, a broad-spectrum fluoroquinolone antibiotic, from Johnson & Johnson, which recently stopped investing in new antibacterials. Furiex is exploring ways to support Phase III trials of JNJ-Q2 for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.
Pfizer and Shanghai Pharmaceutical have agreed to pursue business opportunities in China. Shanghai Pharmaceutical already distributes Pfizer’s Prevenar vaccine in China. The partners say they are discussing the commercialization and distribution of a second Pfizer product in China.
