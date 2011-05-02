Caliber Is Launched As Vaccine Company

A new company, Caliber Biotherapeutics, has opened a facility in Bryan-College Station, Texas, that makes pharmaceuticals grown in plants. According to the company, the facility can produce 10 million to 100 million vaccine doses per month and hundreds of thousands of doses of protein therapeutics. Caliber is commercializing the results of an alliance between Texas A&M University and facility developer G-Con that was backed by a $40 million Department of Defense grant to support vaccine production in tobacco. Caliber also intends to develop drugs to treat cancer and infectious diseases.
