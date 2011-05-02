Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fluoridation Regulation

May 2, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Contrary to the assertions of George Van Dyke Tiers, the EPA Office of Pesticide Programs was justified in accepting the objections submitted by the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) and others on the use by Dow AgroSciences of sulfuryl fluoride (ProFume) as a postharvest food fumigant (C&EN, Feb. 28, page 5).

Any independent review of FAN’s objections on this matter, submitted over a period of eight years, will indicate that they were science based and well documented—see Objectors’ Consolidated Objections at www.fluoridealert.org/pes ticides/sf.nov.2006.submission.pdf.

The problem for Dow is that American children are already being overexposed to fluoride from other sources (especially fluoridated water). This has resulted in 41% of 12- to 15-year-olds having some form of dental fluorosis (an indicator of overexposure to fluoride before the permanent teeth have erupted). Thus the notion of allowing further additions of fluoride from another source is totally unacceptable.

Nor is Tiers correct in his assertion that the tolerances (residues allowed in or on a food commodity) for the fluoride ion resulting from the breakdown of sulfuryl fluoride permitted by EPA were negligible. The tolerances for fluoride were exceptionally high. For example, EPA set a fluoride tolerance for wheat flour at 125 ppm. That is certainly not negligible as a simple calculation will show. Three slices of bread (about 75 g of wheat) made from wheat flour at 125 ppm fluoride would contain 9 mg of fluoride. For a 25-kg child this would produce a dosage of 0.36 mg/kg, which exceeds the dosage that can cause acute toxicity.

Unfortunately, all the divisions of EPA are not speaking with the same voice on fluoride’s dangers. While EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs was announcing the phaseout of the use of sulfuryl fluoride, EPA’s Office of Water was making it clear that it was going to set a new maximum contaminant level goal (MCLG) for fluoride that would protect the water fluoridation program. Consideration of a supposed benefit should not influence what is deemed to be safe enough to protect the whole population from harm.

If the Office of Water were to apply an appropriate margin of safety to known health effects, a new MCLG would have to be set below 1 ppm fluoride and thus force an end to water fluoridation forthwith. If Tiers wants to find some politics operating behind EPA’s decisions, this would be a better place to look.

Paul Connett
Director, Fluoride Action Network
Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, St. Lawrence University
Canton, N.Y.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA reaffirms plan to ban chlorpyrifos on food
Court orders EPA to act on chlorpyrifos
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strontium In Water May Get Regulated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE