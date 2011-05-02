Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Friedel-Crafts Takes A New Gig

Organic Synthesis: Silane-fueled, proton-catalyzed strategy extends carbon-carbon coupling

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 2, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Thanks to the superstrength of the silicon-fluorine bond, chemists at the University of Zurich have developed a new incarnation of the venerable Friedel-Crafts reaction: intramolecular aryl-aryl coupling of fluoroarenes to make custom polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Friedel-Crafts reactions, a classic approach to forming carbon-carbon bonds, have been around since Charles Friedel and James M. Crafts first reported the chemistry in 1877. The reactions typically use a strong Lewis acid catalyst, such as AlCl3, to couple an aromatic ring and an alkyl halide or acyl halide.

In a new take on the reaction, Oliver Allemann, Jay S. Siegel, and coworkers used a triisopropylsilyl cation as a Lewis acid paired with a carborane anion (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1202432). The weakly coordinating carborane anion keeps out of the way, giving the sil­yl cation freedom to activate the C–F bond of a fluoroarene substrate, Siegel explains. The reaction is driven by the reactants’ thermodynamic urge to trade the strong C–F bond for an even stronger Si–F bond, which forms when the silyl cation abstracts the fluorine. The incipient arene carbocation undergoes intramolecular C–C bond formation, a ring-closing step that creates a polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon derivative.

The researchers devised a complete catalytic cycle for their reaction by using dimethyldimesitylsilane as the base to neutralize a proton left over from the C–C coupling. This acid-base interaction conveniently shuttles the proton to generate a new silyl cation and innocuous mesitylene by-product.

“Goading an aryl fluoride into a Friedel-Crafts reaction is indeed outside most chemists’ idea of what’s plausible in organic synthesis,” says Oleg V. Ozerov of Texas A&M University, whose lab has explored the utility of silyl carborane catalysts. “This design had to be cleverly tuned to make the reaction catalytic.”

Although the new method provides a novel route to polyaromatic systems, Ozerov says, “the synthetic idea behind it may well have a much broader scope.”

The Zurich chemists tested the reaction on several mono- and difluorinated polycyclic hydrocarbons, generating new five- and six-membered unsaturated rings to form an assortment of fluoranthene, triphenylene, and corannulene derivatives. Still, the reaction can’t form four-membered rings or carry out intermolecular couplings. Siegel says his group is already working to address these lingering limitations.

“These intramolecular arylations represent a powerful new method not only for rapidly extending planar substructures of graphene but also for increasing the curvature and complexity of fullerene substructures,” says Boston College’s Lawrence T. Scott, a polycyclic hydrocarbon expert. “In a year when the Nobel Prize is celebrating the importance of building aryl-aryl bonds by palladium-catalyzed cross-coupling, it’s exciting to see such a completely new method to accomplish the same objective using only main-group elements.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building bridges out of azaarenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thianthrene radical readies aromatics for further reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Azacyclic allenes harnessed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE