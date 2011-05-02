Global Concern For Chemists

Thank you for the nice article “Japan Fights for Its Rising Sun” (C&EN, March 21, page 8). I am sure it expressed the concern and feeling of all ACS members. You answered many of my questions concerning the life and work of our Japanese colleagues.
I would like to take this opportunity to point out how great it would be if ACS were to express its empathy each time scientists and especially chemists were in trouble anywhere in the world. I am sure there are many fellow chemists (perhaps ACS members) in Ivory Coast, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bahrain who deserve our empathy as well. Let’s not forget them.
Bassel Haidar
Mulhouse, France
