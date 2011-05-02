Kirin Chemical Unit Going To Mitsui

Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. has agreed to acquire the chemical and pharmaceutical business of Mercian, a Japanese winemaker, from the beer brewer Kirin. Kirin acquired Mercian in December. With annual sales of about $92 million and 220 employees, Mercian’s chemical and pharmaceutical unit uses fermentation to produce pharmaceutical chemicals, agrochemicals, food additives, and industrial products.
