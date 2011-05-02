Kuraray Supplies Solar Power Lenses

Kuraray will supply California-based Amonix with lenses to concentrate solar light and direct it into photovoltaic panels. Most solar cells now on the market achieve conversion efficiency of less than 15%, but concentrated photovoltaic systems can reach efficiencies of more than 30%, Kuraray says. Amonix, a major player in the concentrated solar power market, is currently building a 150-MW-per-year facility in Las Vegas.
