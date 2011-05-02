Life Technologies Opens Grand Challenge

Life Technologies has launched the Life Grand Challenges competition to improve the performance of its semiconductor-based Ion Personal Genome Machine sequencer. With prizes of $1 million apiece, the first three challenges will focus on increasing the Ion PGM’s scalability, speed, and accuracy. Specifics of the challenges are posted on the company’s website and on the open innovation site InnoCentive, which will help evaluate entries. Life Technologies has also created a separate website to provide information, data, and technical documentation to support the effort.
