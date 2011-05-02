Mitsubishi Targets Biobased Chemicals

Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical is partnering with two biobased chemical start-ups. Under one deal, BioAmber will supply biobased succinic acid to a polybutylene succinate (PBS) facility that Mitsubishi plans for Thailand. The firms will also study construction of an adjacent succinic acid plant. Mitsubishi announced plans for the PBS plant and its own succinic acid plant in 2009. The company now says elements of its succinic technology will be incorporated into BioAmber’s process, which is currently being demonstrated in France. Separately, Mitsubishi and Genomatica are exploring construction of Asia’s first biobased butanediol plant. Mitsubishi invested in Genomatica as part of a recent $45 million funding round.
