Momentive To Expand Siloxanes In China

Momentive Performance Materials and its joint venture partner Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group plan to spend $65 million to triple the size of their recently opened siloxane chemicals facility in Jiande, China. Annual capacity will rise to 150,000 metric tons when the expansion is completed in 2013. Momentive owns 49% of the joint venture, Zhejiang Xinan Momentive Performance Materials, and its Chinese partner owns the rest. The partners say the increased capacity will help meet growing regional demand for siloxanes, which are building blocks for silicone elastomers and polymers.
