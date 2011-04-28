Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanotubes Improve OLED Performance

Low-voltage transistors incorporating carbon nanotubes could make large OLED display screens a practical possibility

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
April 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Big Screen Boost
Credit: Science
University of Florida researchers explain how carbon nanotubes might make organic light-emitting diodes feasible for large display screens.

An organic light-emitting diode (OLED) with a low-voltage transistor incorporating carbon nanotubes in place of the traditional power-hungry silicon-based transistor could make large OLED display screens a practical possibility, according to a report (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1203052). Although OLEDs offer color quality and contrast advantages over liquid crystal displays, transistor power-consumption limits OLED usefulness for applications such as TVs and computers. Currently, OLEDs can be found in small handheld devices such as cell phones. Andrew G. Rinzler and Mitchell A. McCarthy of the University of Florida and colleagues had previously shown that thin-film transistors consisting of a network of single-walled carbon nanotubes require relatively little power to drive the electronic action of OLEDs. The team has now prepared fully operational OLEDs incorporating the nanotube-based transistors. These devices produce bright red, blue, and green pixels comparable to those of traditional OLEDs, but at much lower voltages. The researchers note that the pixels can switch on and off rapidly enough to be useful in applications such as high-definition TVs.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Nanotube-based transistors help light up a blue OLED.
Credit: Science
Nanotube-based transistors help light up a blue OLED.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanowires keep white LEDs flexible
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cheap, Quantitative Synthesis of Quantum Dots
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Organic Designs For Ferroelectrics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE