Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Robert D. Hansen: Company Veteran Is Burns’s New Number Two

by Marc S. Reisch
May 2, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Hansen
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeff Glenn/Dow Corning
Credit: Jeff Glenn/Dow Corning

Robert D. Hansen, president of Dow Corning since November, will introduce Dow Corning CEO Stephanie Burns at the Société de Chimie Industrielle dinner in her honor on Tuesday, May 3. Like his boss, he shares a passion for innovation.

As Hansen sees it, Burns led the firm from an era when it focused on developing new molecules to an era centered on innovation. He defines innovation as “taking something that already exists and applying it in new ways.” That can mean modifying a molecule developed as a construction sealant so it can be molded into a kitchen baking pan.

It can also mean adapting Internet tools to develop the online silicones sales outlet Xiameter, which Dow Corning introduced in 2002. Hansen played an important role in the expansion of Xiameter.

Prior to becoming president, Hansen was executive vice president and general manager of the firm’s core products business, which consists mostly of commodity chemicals. Xiameter, he explains, doesn’t sell newly developed products but is rather an automated platform for the sale, manufacture, and distribution of tried-and-true silicones.

A 29-year Dow Corning veteran, Hansen joined the firm as a cost accountant after earning a B.S. in business administration from Valparaiso University in Indiana. Like Burns, he had overseas postings, including stints in Europe and Brazil. At different times he was manager of the South America region and president of the European area.

In November 2010, Dow Corning’s board elected Hansen president, a position Burns had held since 2003, making him heir apparent.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Mitsubishi Chemical names Chikumoto CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil names Karen McKee as new chemical head
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jim Fitterling to head the new Dow

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE