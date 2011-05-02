Valent Will Build Fermentation Plant

Valent BioSciences plans to build a $150 million fermentation facility in Osage, Iowa, to produce bioinsecticides and bionematicides for crop protection and public health applications. Valent, a unit of Sumitomo Chemical, says the plant will represent the world’s largest-ever single investment in fermentation-based pesticides. Fermentation capacity will be in excess of 15 million gal per year, it adds. The plant is scheduled to open in 2014, after which Valent plans to close a facility in North Chicago.
