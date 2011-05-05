Advertisement

Academy Elects New Members

Honors: Ninety scientists join the ranks of the National Academy of Sciences

by William Schulz and Susan Morrissey
May 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 19
The National Academy of Sciences announced at its annual meeting the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign associates in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Also at this week’s meeting, NAS presented awards to 13 individuals for major contributions in biology, chemistry, physics, economics, and psychology.

Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honors bestowed upon a U.S. scientist or engineer. Those elected bring the total number of active members to 2,113.

Of the new members, the following are chemists or work in areas related to the chemical sciences: Keith O. Hodgson, Stanford University; James T. Hynes, University of Colorado, Boulder; William L. Jorgensen, Yale University; Lynne E. Maquat, University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry; Andrew J. McCammon, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and University of California, San Diego; Carl F. Nathan, Cornell University; John P. Perdew, Tulane University; Geraldine L. Richmond, University of Oregon; Peter J. Rossky, University of Texas, Austin; and X. Sunney Xie, Harvard University.

Among the new foreign associates, those who work in chemistry-related areas are Akira Endo, Biopharm Research Laboratories, Tokyo; and Franz-Ulrich Hartl, Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Martinsried, Germany.

Of those honored with NAS awards, the following recipients work in chemical sciences (C&EN, Feb. 7, page 42): Stephen J. Benkovic, Pennsylvania State University, who received the NAS Award in Chemical Sciences; James M. Berger, UC Berkeley, who received the NAS Award in Molecular Biology; Paul J. Reider, retired from Amgen, who received the NAS Award for Chemistry in Service to Society; H. Boyd Woodruff, Soil Microbiology Associates, who received the NAS Award for the Industrial Application of Science; and Martin T. Zanni, University of Wisconsin, Madison, who received the NAS Award for Initiatives in Research.

Endo
[+]Enlarge
Nathan
[+]Enlarge
Rossky
[+]Enlarge
Hodgson
[+]Enlarge
Jorgensen
[+]Enlarge
Reynolds
[+]Enlarge
Hynes
[+]Enlarge
Richmond
[+]Enlarge
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

