BASF Licenses Fuel Additive Product

BASF has acquired a license from Palox Ltd., based in Cyprus, to a new product called Kerojet Aquarius that binds water contained in aviation fuel. According to BASF, small quantities of water can find their way into aviation fuel, resulting in microbial attack and tank corrosion. Kerojet binds the water and disperses it in the fuel so it is removed during normal combustion. The German airline Lufthansa is supporting development of the new product, BASF says.
