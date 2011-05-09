IHS, a publishing and market intelligence firm, has acquired the Houston-based petrochemical consultancy Chemical Market Associates Inc. (CMAI). Last year, IHS acquired SRI Consulting, Harriman Chemsult, and Chemical Week magazine from Access Intelligence.

SK Capital, a New York-based private equity firm that owns nylon maker Ascend Performance Materials and Aristech Acrylics, has participated in the recapitalization of Houston-based sulfur dioxide and derivatives maker Calabrian Corp. SK, along with management, now own 100% of Calabrian’s stock.

Perstorp plans to build a 40,000-metric-ton-per-year neopentyl glycol plant at its Shandong Fufeng Perstorp Chemical site in Zibo, China. Scheduled to be on-line during the second half of 2012, the plant will supply NPG to makers of powder coatings.

Lanxess will invest about $25 million to expand capacity for poly­chloro­prene solid rubber at its Dormagen, Germany, site. The project will increase capacity 10% to 63,000 metric tons per year upon completion by the end of 2012, the company says.

BioAmber, a biobased succinic acid producer, has raised $45 million in a second round of venture financing. The company says the money will help accelerate commercialization of the chemical intermediate, including construction of a large-scale plant in North America. It will also further a partnership with Cargill to develop a second-generation organism to make succinic acid, among other initiatives.

Cobalt Technologies, a start-up firm that converts cellulose and other nonfood waste products into biobased butanol, has raised $20 million in its fourth round of venture capital funding. The firm will use the money for projects including a 470,000-gal-per-year demonstration plant in Alpena, Mich.; the development of its first commercial facilities; and work with the U.S. Navy to develop biobased jet fuel.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Total will buy a 60% stake in California-based SunPower, a manufacturer of traditional and high-efficiency solar cells and systems. The stock buy is valued at $1.4 billion.

Grifols has reached a consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to facilitate its acquisition of Talecris Biotherapeutics (C&EN, June 14, 2010, page 26). Under the agreement, Grifols will sell a blood fractionation facility, two plasma collection centers, and one product line to Kedrion. It will also manufacture certain products for Kedrion.