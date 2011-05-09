Cereplast Building Italian Plant

Cereplast, an El Segundo, Calif., compounder of biobased plastics, plans to build a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year plastic compounding plant in Assisi, Italy. The project is slated to come onstream in stages. One-half of the capacity will cost $18 million and should start up in late 2012. The other half will start up a year later. Cereplast has a plant in Seymour, Ind., that has about 30,000 metric tons of capacity. About 85% of its sales come from Europe.
