Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Newscripts

Fresher Urinals, Cancer-sniffing Dog

by Jeff Huber
May 9, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Waterless urinal:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Falcon Waterfree Technologies
Environmentally friendly and odor-free.
Credit: Falcon Waterfree Technologies
Environmentally friendly and odor-free.

It’s hard to walk into a public restroom today without being greeted by a wide variety of automatic, “no touch” devices—for instance, motion-activated faucets and electric hand dryers—that are meant to inhibit the spread of germs. WATERLESS URINALS are the latest addition to this family of environmentally friendly gizmos, and they are quickly becoming a fixture among bathroom fixtures.

By all appearances, waterless urinals, such as those manufactured by Falcon Waterfree Technologies, resemble traditional urinals, except that they lack a lever for flushing. Instead, Falcon Chief Executive Officer James Krug explains, the devices rely on gravity and their architecture to channel urine into a cartridge located at their base. Once inside the cartridge, urine passes through a liquid sealant composed in part of a long-chain fatty acid and antibacterial terpenoids. The sealant’s specific gravity of 0.97 ensures that it floats to the top of the cartridge and locks in odor, while urine, which has a slightly higher specific gravity, moves downward and makes its way to the drain.

According to Krug, waterless urinals have many advantages over traditional ones, especially when it comes to sanitation. “There is a misconception that water is actually cleaning the environment” of urinals, Krug tells Newscripts. In reality, he says, water from flushing promotes the growth of bacteria as well as the creation of unpleasant odors. “The smell that we associate with urine is ammonia gas, and you get ammonia gas when you mix water with urine,” he explains.

Furthermore, waterless urinals help owners avoid the environmental and labor costs associated with traditional urinals, which typically produce 40,000 gal of contaminated water each year, Krug says. Waterless urinals require only routine cleaning and replacement of their cartridges—units made of recyclable plastic and the biodegradable liquid sealant—three to four times per year. Krug estimates that features such as these provide waterless urinal owners with annual savings of $200 to $500 per urinal.

For all these reasons, Krug is optimistic about the prospects of Falcon’s product. “We’re very bullish on the future,” he says. “It’s a product whose adoption is rapidly increasing, and over time I think we will see significant diminishing of flush valves in the market.”

Despite the apparent contradiction in terms, waterless urinals could very well be the wave of the future.

Although dogs frequently examine outdoor fixtures such as fire hydrants and trees (nature’s waterless urinals) the canines don’t often communicate their chemical findings to humans. Not so, however, for Marine, a black Labrador retriever that can sniff out COLORECTAL CANCER in feces.

Marine:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Hideto Sonoda
Canine cancer detector.
Credit: Courtesy of Hideto Sonoda
Canine cancer detector.

Marine, a student of the St. Sugar Cancer Sniffing Dog Training Center, in Chiba, Japan, has been taught to use her sense of smell to identify stool samples, as well as breath samples, that belong to patients with colorectal cancer (Gut, DOI: 10.1136/gut.2010.218305). From late 2008 to mid-2009, Marine participated in a series of experiments in which she was presented with a stool or breath sample from a colorectal cancer patient. She was then asked to examine a lineup of five other samples—four belonging to healthy individuals and one belonging to an individual with colorectal cancer—before ultimately sitting in front of the sample she believed best matched the scent of the original.

All told, Marine was incredibly accurate, correctly identifying 91% of breath samples and 97% of stool samples. The researchers conducting the experiment believe the black Lab’s success is indicative of the existence of volatile organic compounds that are specifically associated with colorectal cancer. “We intend to evaluate these VOCs by chemical analysis,” they write. “Identification of cancer-specific VOCs will lead to solving the biological character of cancer.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smelly science: Scent training your dog and the sweet smell of fresh laundry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A breath test for dolphin health
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists search for death’s aroma

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE