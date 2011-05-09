Hansen Named CEO At Dow Corning

Robert D. Hansen, 50, president of Dow Corning, has been named CEO as of May 3. He succeeds Stephanie A. Burns, 56, who retains the title of chairman at the silicon-based chemicals joint venture of Dow Chemical and Dow Corning. Hansen, a 29-year veteran of the firm, has a B.S. in business administration from Valparaiso University and has served in a number of financial and business management positions.
