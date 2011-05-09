Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NOBCChE's 2011 Science Bowl And Fair

Middle and high school students from Michigan dominate competitions at this year's meeting

by Lauren Wolf
May 9, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Leah Hampton from the Imani School, in Houston, with her NOBCChE 2011 science fair project, "Revenge of the Toilet Seat."
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Leah Hampton from the Imani School, in Houston, with her NOBCChE 2011 science fair project, "Revenge of the Toilet Seat."

When the grade-schoolers arrived in Houston for the 38th annual meeting of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) to compete in a science bowl and fair, their presence was noticeable. In the lobby of the Hilton-Americas Hotel, where the conference was being held, bellhop carts sat, loaded with snack packs and juice boxes. Laughter and the low hum of excited chatter filled the halls and common areas of the conference site.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Jonathan Lord from the Imani School, in Houston, won the junior division's Award for Originality in Research with his science fair project titled "Dirty Pop, Clean Top."
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Jonathan Lord from the Imani School, in Houston, won the junior division's Award for Originality in Research with his science fair project titled "Dirty Pop, Clean Top."

Having carefully prepared their science fair projects and crammed to learn the answers to science quiz questions, 127 middle and high school students, some of whom traveled from as far away as New York, were ready to face off.

NOBCChE holds these annual competitions, which this year were sponsored by the American Chemical Society, at its national meeting to encourage youngsters to get interested in science—particularly chemistry—and to become involved with the organization. The science bowl is a round-robin event during which teams of four players answer trivia questions about famous African American scientists and about biology, chemistry, and the other sciences. The science fair gives grade-schoolers an opportunity to present the results of an independent experiment they've conducted.

Following is a list of some of this year's winners:

Science Bowl

First place, junior division (grades 6–8):

Pressure
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Team SASA Dragons, from Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, in Michigan, faces off against Team Timbuktu Obama, from Timbuktu Academy, in Baton Rouge, La., during the science bowl senior division finals.

Team SASA Nation from Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Michigan: Wahaj Ansari, Afua Ofori-Darko, Kofi Ofori-Darko, Varun Shankar, and John Smith.

Second place, junior division:

Team White Pine from White Pine Middle School, Saginaw, Mich.: Justin Acker, Elyse Adamo, Mitchell Agrwal, Ryan Fattal, and Quentin Mack.

First place, senior division (grades 9–12):

Team SASA Dragons from Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Michigan: Dalton Allan, Jordan Drake, Alexandriya Emonds, Kwaku Ofori-Darko, and Bradley Yurgens.

Second place, senior division:

Team Timbuktu Obama from Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La.: Ikeji Akujobi, Jaylun Brumfield, Shane Griffin, and Kevin Paul II.

Science Fair

First place, junior division (grades 6–8):

Varun Shankar from Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Michigan, with a project titled "Is Amoxicillin Your Best Bet for Group-A Strep?"

Second place, junior division:

Afua Ofori-Darko from Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Michigan, with a project titled "Do Different Juices Affect the Effectiveness of Antibiotics?"

First place, senior division (grades 9–12):

Nikolas Albarran from City Honors School, Buffalo, with a project titled "Using Chlorella Pyrenoidosa To Create Biodiesel Fuel."

Second place, senior division:

Lydia Mensah from Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La., with a project titled "Don't Fret: A Project on Standing Waves."

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Team SASA Nation, from Saginaw Arts &#38; Sciences Academy, in Michigan, won the junior division science bowl at this year's NOBCChE meeting.
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Team SASA Nation, from Saginaw Arts &#38; Sciences Academy, in Michigan, won the junior division science bowl at this year's NOBCChE meeting.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Team SASA Dragons, from Saginaw Arts &#38; Sciences Academy, in Michigan, took first place in the senior division science bowl at this year's NOBCChE meeting.
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Team SASA Dragons, from Saginaw Arts &#38; Sciences Academy, in Michigan, took first place in the senior division science bowl at this year's NOBCChE meeting.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Judges Paula Christopher (from left), a membership associate in ACS's Diversity Programs department; Bonnie Charpentier, chair of ACS's Board of Directors; and Robert Gooden, a chemistry professor at Southern University, in Shreveport, La., deliberate at the NOBCChE 2011 Science Bowl senior division finals.
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Judges Paula Christopher (from left), a membership associate in ACS's Diversity Programs department; Bonnie Charpentier, chair of ACS's Board of Directors; and Robert Gooden, a chemistry professor at Southern University, in Shreveport, La., deliberate at the NOBCChE 2011 Science Bowl senior division finals.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Some students chat with judges while others wait patiently for their turn at the 2011 NOBCChE Science Fair.
Credit: Lauren Wolf/C&EN
Some students chat with judges while others wait patiently for their turn at the 2011 NOBCChE Science Fair.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NOBCChE Science Bowl celebrates young scientists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Students buzz in for chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Meet Mallory Hinks, 2016 ACS Chemistry Champion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE