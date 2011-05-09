NOBCChE's 2011 Science Bowl And Fair

When the grade-schoolers arrived in Houston for the 38th annual meeting of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) to compete in a science bowl and fair, their presence was noticeable. In the lobby of the Hilton-Americas Hotel, where the conference was being held, bellhop carts sat, loaded with snack packs and juice boxes. Laughter and the low hum of excited chatter filled the halls and common areas of the conference site.
Having carefully prepared their science fair projects and crammed to learn the answers to science quiz questions, 127 middle and high school students, some of whom traveled from as far away as New York, were ready to face off.
NOBCChE holds these annual competitions, which this year were sponsored by the American Chemical Society, at its national meeting to encourage youngsters to get interested in science—particularly chemistry—and to become involved with the organization. The science bowl is a round-robin event during which teams of four players answer trivia questions about famous African American scientists and about biology, chemistry, and the other sciences. The science fair gives grade-schoolers an opportunity to present the results of an independent experiment they've conducted.
Following is a list of some of this year's winners:
Team SASA Nation from Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Michigan: Wahaj Ansari, Afua Ofori-Darko, Kofi Ofori-Darko, Varun Shankar, and John Smith.
Team White Pine from White Pine Middle School, Saginaw, Mich.: Justin Acker, Elyse Adamo, Mitchell Agrwal, Ryan Fattal, and Quentin Mack.
Team SASA Dragons from Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Michigan: Dalton Allan, Jordan Drake, Alexandriya Emonds, Kwaku Ofori-Darko, and Bradley Yurgens.
Team Timbuktu Obama from Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La.: Ikeji Akujobi, Jaylun Brumfield, Shane Griffin, and Kevin Paul II.
Varun Shankar from Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Michigan, with a project titled "Is Amoxicillin Your Best Bet for Group-A Strep?"
Afua Ofori-Darko from Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, Michigan, with a project titled "Do Different Juices Affect the Effectiveness of Antibiotics?"
Nikolas Albarran from City Honors School, Buffalo, with a project titled "Using Chlorella Pyrenoidosa To Create Biodiesel Fuel."
Lydia Mensah from Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La., with a project titled "Don't Fret: A Project on Standing Waves."
