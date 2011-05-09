Western Regional Meeting Call For Papers

REFLECTIONS ON BECKMAN [+]Enlarge Credit: Joe Wolf

The 43rd Western Regional Meeting (WRM 2011), hosted by the Southern California Section of the American Chemical Society (SCALACS), will take place on Nov. 10–12 at the Westin Pasadena Hotel and California Institute of Technology’s Beckman Institute. The theme for the meeting is “Celebrating 100 Years of Great Chemistry in Southern California!”

Information on the evolving meeting program and schedule of events as well as details about transportation can be found at wrmacs.org. Contact Jim Kilgore, the WRM 2011 program chair, at programchair@wrmacs.org for further information. Meeting presenters must submit an abstract for each presentation through the Program & Abstract Creation System (PACS), the ACS online submission system, at abstracts.acs.org. Meeting symposia will focus on energy, health, and a century of chemical discovery and innovation in the Southern California region.

Technical sessions will begin on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday evening, the Beckman Institute and SCALACS will host a special symposium and reception celebrating the legacy of Arnold O. Beckman. After a brief introduction by Caltech’s Harry B. Gray and a historical perspective by Gerald E. Gallwas of Beckman Instruments, Leroy Hood, cofounder and president of Seattle’s Institute for Systems Biology, will give the invited address. Mark E. Thompson of the University of Southern California and David A. Tirrell of Caltech will present plenary talks on Friday to describe new advances related to energy and health—two focus areas of the International Year of Chemistry.

Other scheduled sessions and symposia as of C&EN press time are “Noninvasive Monitoring of Drugs & Other Compounds In Vivo,” “Microfluidics & Other Techniques for Bioanalysis,” “Chemistry of Wine & Beer,” “Structural Biology of Proteins at Cell Surfaces,” “New Synthetic Methods in Traditional & Nontraditional Media,” “Elucidating Mechanisms for Natural Products Biosynthesis in Multifunctional Enzyme Systems,” “Organometallic Chemistry,” “Standardizing Analysis Methods & Protocols for Natural Products & Contaminants,” “Nanomaterials Design & Properties,” “Protein Engineering,” “Atmospheric Chemistry throughout the Solar System,” “ACS PRF-Funded Research in the Geosciences,” “Biofuel Feedstocks & Production Processes,” and “Biomolecular Engineering & Design of Drug Carriers.” Poster sessions and one or more general sessions covering all areas of chemistry will also be included in the program.

The technical program will conclude on Saturday with a symposium titled “Understanding Chemical Reactivity through Computational Chemistry,” organized by Kendall N. Houk of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Undergraduate programming at the meeting will give students a chance to hear about career opportunities in chemistry. A unique career-focused “speed-dating” event will allow students to speak informally with chemists from industry, academia, and government about the working world. Students will also have an opportunity to learn what graduate schools and industry are looking for in their applicants. The program will end with a free, docent-led tour of one of Pasadena’s treasures, the Huntington Library.

The meeting will also feature workshops for chemistry educators at the precollege and undergraduate levels as well as a workshop on “Intermediate Intellectual Property Considerations for Chemistry-Related Entities & Individuals” and a program geared to new chemical entrepreneurs and others who want to know more about the opportunities and challenges of starting a chemistry-related business.

Chemical careers sessions will include résumé preparation, networking, and interviewing.

In addition to the Beckman legacy reception and symposium, special events will include an opportunity to meet with ACS governance at a complimentary luncheon hosted by the ACS Board of Directors, a banquet and panel discussion led by distinguished Southern California chemists to celebrate the SCALACS centennial, and a luncheon at which SCALACS and the Western Region will present awards to high school and college educators.

Attendees will be able to register in advance for the meeting by mail with Nicole Fisher, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036; by fax at (202) 872-6128; or online at wrmacs.org. On-site registration will also be available.

Vendors and other organizations wishing to connect with Western Region attendees will be provided exhibition space in central, highly visible areas during the meeting. More information will be made available on the WRM 2011 website. Vendor inquiries should be directed to office@scalacs.org.