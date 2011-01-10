Amyris Signs Deal For Squalane Production

Renewable chemicals firm Amyris has signed agreements with two partners to convert bioderived farnesene into finished specialty chemicals. The first product will be squalane, a triterpene primarily used in cosmetics. Glycotech will provide the chemical processing at a facility in Leland, N.C., owned by Salisbury Partners. The plant can also provide finishing services for lubricants, polymers, and fuels that Amyris plans to make. The firm previously reported that its farnesene will be manufactured by Biomin in Brazil and Tate & Lyle in Illinois.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter