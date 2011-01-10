BASF Takes A Partner In Medical Polymers

BASF’s Future Business subsidiary has signed an agreement with Interface Biologics to develop plastics for medical devices. The two firms plan polymer formulations that combine Interface’s blood-clot-preventing additives with BASF’s antimicrobial technology. Interface’s additives are low-molecular-weight fluorooligomers that are under development for use in catheters and kidney dialysis equipment because of their ability to reduce blood platelet adhesion. The firm was spun off from the University of Toronto in 2001.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter