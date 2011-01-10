Bruker Buys Two Instrument Firms

Bruker has acquired two security-related instrumentation businesses. The first, Sigma ElectroOptics, is a German maker of toxic-gas detection systems based on dispersive and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. It has annual sales of $1.3 million. Bruker says Sigma will enhance its existing remote gas-sensing business in industrial and homeland security markets. The second, Protect-US, is a Champaign, Ill.-based maker of radiation detection devices used to identify concealed nuclear weapons. The new business will supplement Bruker’s radiation probes and dose-rate measurement operations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter