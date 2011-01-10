Dow And Exxon Sell Polymers Venture

Dow Chemical and ExxonMobil Chemical are selling their Dexco Polymers joint venture to Taiwan’s TSRC. Dexco makes styrene block copolymers (SBCs) such as styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene at a plant in Plaquemine, La. TSRC says the purchase, set to be completed in the second quarter, will make it one of the five largest SBC makers in the world. The new business will also complement its strong Asian presence and improve its technology offerings, TSRC says.
