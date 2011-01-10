Advertisement

Materials

Edward Stefanowicz

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 2
Edward Stefanowicz, 86, a former senior engineer at ITT Jennings, died on Sept. 13, 2010, in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., Stefanowicz served as a sergeant in the Army’s 102nd Infantry Division from 1943 until 1946. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Service Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart, and Bronze Star Medal.

Stefanowicz earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Columbia University in 1949.

During his career, he worked as an R&D engineer or in management at Raytheon Semiconductor, Western Sales Associates, Teledyne Semiconductor, Fairchild Semiconductor, and Watkins-Johnson in California, and RCA, ITT Telephone, and Cornell-Dubilier in New Jersey.

Stefanowicz then joined ITT Jennings in San Jose, Calif., remaining there from 1975 until 1985 and assuming responsibility for the engineering associated with the production of glass and ceramic-metal capacitors. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1952.

In retirement, Stefanowicz developed a passion for computer programming and handled the bookkeeping for his son’s construction business.

He is survived by his two children, Pam­ela and Robert. His wife died in 1966.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

