Germany’s Merck Opens R&D Center In India

Merck KGaA has inaugurated an R&D center in Mumbai. Occupying 1,700 m2, the center will provide application development support for the entire Merck product range, “from drug discovery to automobile and decorative paints.” The center will incorporate technical capabilities stemming from its acquisition of Millipore last year, the firm adds. Separately, Merck has acquired Beijing Skywing Technology, a supplier of cell-culture media products and bioreactors for the Chinese biopharmaceutical industry. The purchase, for about $18 million, strengthens the former Millipore business in China, Merck says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter