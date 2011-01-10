Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Middle East: The Region Wants To Beat Its Cracker Addiction

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

After years of delays and operational difficulties, a long-anticipated 7 million-metric-ton-per-year slug of Middle Eastern petrochemical capacity finally came on-line in 2010. But to maintain its growth, the region will need to expand beyond simple ethylene derivatives.

Three affiliates of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) inaugurated ethylene crackers and derivatives units during the year. Projects also started up in Iran, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

At a press conference in October 2010, SABIC CEO Mohamed H. Al-Mady acknowledged that his company wasn’t immune to the region’s construction woes. Two of SABIC’s affiliates—dubbed Sharq and Yansab—encountered minor project delays, he said, and its Saudi Kayan joint venture faced cost overruns. “The engineering contractors were being stressed thin in the area,” Al-Mady said, adding that other firms faced delays of up to two years.

Leslie McCune, managing director of the Middle East-focused consulting firm Chemical Management Resources, says SABIC has more experience bringing projects on-line than its regional competitors.

Even in the Middle East, feedstocks are becoming increasingly scarce, and Middle Eastern producers are trying to extract more value from the resources they have. McCune says the producers are increasingly emphasizing operational reliability, efficiency, supply chain management, and other value-enhancement practices that are common elsewhere in the world. “The value drive is being more heavily expressed in the Middle East, where the focus has been more on iconic projects,” he says.

The feedstock problem is acute, McCune says. For example, Saudi Arabia currently turns out about 8.5 million barrels of oil per day, he says. But to yield enough associated ethane to feed its crackers, the country needs to produce about 10 million bbl of oil.

Thus, the industry is looking beyond its current model of pushing ethane through crackers to supply plants that make polyethylene and other basic derivatives. It aims to balance its feedstock diet with heavy liquids and also produce more value-added products such as specialty chemicals and engineering polymers.

Last month, Khalid A. Al-Falih, CEO of Saudi Aramco, told a Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association forum that the region’s chemical business could do better. “When we consider downstream conversion and finished products—that is, areas of the value chain that are much richer in terms of value and employment potential—the broader region has a lot of catching up to do,” he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China’s aromatics building boom rattles the petrochemical industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aramco to buy stake in Reliance’s chemicals and refining business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Middle Eastern oil companies to focus on chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE