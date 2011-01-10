Perstorp Will Acquire An Ashland Business

The Swedish specialty chemical maker Perstorp has agreed to acquire Ashland’s pentaerythritol business for an undisclosed sum. Perstorp will transfer production to its Toledo, Ohio, plant, which it will also expand as part of what it calls “an ambitious investment campaign to increase polyol production.” After a transition period, Ashland will close its pentaerythritol plant in Louisiana, Mo. Ashland will then buy the chemical from Perstorp as a raw material for synthetic lubricants production at the Missouri site.
