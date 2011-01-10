Polymers... Or Slime

In the Dec. 13, 2010, issue of C&EN (page 13) the caption on picture (1) says, “A girl … makes polymers from glue and borax.” To my best knowledge, it is more likely that the girl is making a slime using glue and borax. The glue can be polyvinyl acetate-based such as the commonly used white glue. The glue contains polymer (polyvinyl acetate) itself. The nature of the slime that the girl is making is more like a gel (that is, the polyvinyl acetate cross-linked with borate) than a “polymer.”
Leiming Li
Sugar Land, Texas
