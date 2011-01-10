Sanofi-Aventis Taps Avila Technology

Sanofi-Aventis and Avila Therapeutics will work jointly to discover cancer treatments through Avila’s covalent drug technology, which enables compounds to form permanent bonds with their target proteins. Under the deal, the companies will develop covalent drugs targeting six signaling proteins active in tumor cells. Avila scores $40 million up front and research support. It could earn up to $154 million per compound in milestone payments. The Waltham, Mass.-based biotech firm also gets to keep the rights to one of the molecules at the end of the three-year pact.
