Silbond Is purchased By Investment Firm

O2 Investment Partners has acquired all shares of Silbond, a Weston, Mich.-based firm that calls itself the world’s leading producer of tetraethyl orthosilicate (TEOS). Founded in 1994, Silbond employs 50 people. It is North America’s only commercial maker of TEOS, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing, coatings, casting, and chemical processing. O2, a private equity firm, concentrates on investments in the Great Lakes states and Ontario.
