People

Uwe-Dieter Neue

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 2
Uwe-Dieter Neue, 62, director of external research at Waters Corp. who made significant contributions to the science of chromatography, died on Dec. 3, 2010, after a brief illness.

Born in Neunkirchen, Germany, Neue earned a Ph.D. from the Institute of Applied Physical Chemistry at the University of Saarbrücken, in Germany, in 1976.

He then began what would become a 34-year career at Waters. An expert in liquid chromatography, he worked on stationary phases, column-packing technology, and numerous applications.

Neue’s work has been described in nearly 150 technical papers and book chapters. He also wrote a book on high-performance liquid chromatography columns, which was published in 1997. He was a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of Chromatography and the Journal of Separation Science. He joined ACS in 1992.

Neue received the Halasz Medal from the Hungarian Society for Separation Sciences in 2005 and was named a Waters corporate fellow in 2008.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lynda, and sons, Alexander and Martin.

