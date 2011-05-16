2011 Northwest Regional Meeting

Portland [+]Enlarge Credit: Shutterstock

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, as well as the International Year of Chemistry, the American Chemical Society Portland Local Section will host the Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM 2011) from Sunday, June 26, through Wednesday, June 29. The meeting will be held at the Red Lion Hotel on the River, Jantzen Beach, in Portland, Ore.

NORM At A Glance Dates: June 26–29 Location: Red Lion Hotel on the River, Jantzen Beach, Portland, Ore. Information Contacts: Angela Hoffman, general cochair, hoffman@up.edu; Dean Atkinson, program cochair, AtkinsonD@pdx.edu; John Michael Sophos, ACS Department of Meetings & Expositions, (800) 227-5558, ext. 4608. Website: norm2011.org

Cochairs for the meeting are Angela Hoffman of the University of Portland and David Stewart-Smith, 2010 Portland Section chair; the program cochairs are Dean Atkinson and Carl Wamser, both of Portland State University.

Visit the meeting website, norm2011.org, for evolving details as well as registration and hotel information.

Technical Program. The technical program will begin with three consecutive plenary lectures on Monday morning. James E. Hutchison, Lokey-Harrington Chair in Chemistry, University of Oregon, will discuss green chemistry. Robert J. Charlson, professor emeritus at the University of Washington, will speak about atmospheric chemistry. And Jason Nawyn, a forensic drug chemist with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory, will talk about forensic drug chemistry.

The meeting will include symposia on environmental, atmospheric, green, biotech/biomedical, and nuclear chemistry, as well as nanostructured materials, renewable energy, diversity, and chemical education. General oral and poster sessions will cover organic, inorganic, physical, and analytical chemistry, in addition to biochemistry.

Undergraduate Program. The ACS Student Member Chapter at the University of Portland will host a comprehensive undergraduate student program at the meeting.

Undergraduates will have an opportunity to meet the three plenary speakers over lunch on Monday and to attend and participate in the meeting’s symposia, oral and poster sessions, social functions, tours, and workshops. They will also be able to meet with graduate school recruiters and industrial representatives at a Tuesday breakfast, which will be followed by a career panel discussion. At a ceremony on Wednesday, certificates will be awarded for the best undergraduate oral and poster presentations, selected by session chairs and members of the ACS Board of Directors.

Workshops. A variety of workshops are planned. Visit norm2011.org/workshops.html for complete details.

On Monday, the ACS Department of Career Management & Development will hold three consecutive workshops: “Planning Your Job Search,” “Preparing a Résumé,” and “Effective Interviewing.” ACS member and career consultant Jeff Moore of Seattle Genetics will facilitate the workshops and will also offer one-on-one résumé reviews on Tuesday morning by appointment (participants may sign up at on-site registration or during the workshops).

On Monday, the ACS Women Chemists Committee, the ACS Division of Business Management & Development, and the National Collegiate Inventors & Innovators Alliance will offer “From Invention to Venture (I2V): The Key Challenges Chemists Face in Entrepreneurship.” The workshop will be followed by an opportunity for individual pitch sessions (advance appointment required) and a networking reception open to all NORM 2011 attendees.

Other workshops will include “Bottle Bombs & Detergent Suicides: Household Hazardous Waste,” “Clark College: Green Chemistry in the College Lab,” MicroLab workshops on “A New (Affordable) Look at Spectrophotometry—FAST Spec: Fluorescence, Absorbance, Scatter & Transmission,” “Organic Chemistry with Vernier,” “Process Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning Workshop,” and “ChemSource Workshop.”

Social Events & Tours. A variety of social and special events have been planned for NORM 2011. Event tickets may be purchased when registering or on-site as available.

A free opening mixer will be held on Sunday evening at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI). Transportation to and from OMSI will be provided.

NORM 2011 will celebrate “Diversity in the Chemical Sciences” at a Monday luncheon, followed by a symposium on “A Chemist’s Perspective: From Every Walk of Life” in honor of the Stanley C. Israel Diversity Award. Luncheon tickets are $25.

The Portland Local Section 50th Anniversary & NORM 2011 Awards Banquet will be held on Tuesday evening. Awards to be presented at the banquet include the ACS Division of Chemical Education Glenn & Jane Crosby Northwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching and the E. Ann Nalley Northwest Region Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Tickets are $35 ($15 for students and high school teachers).

The banquet will be preceded by a free reception hosted by the ACS Board of Directors featuring District VI Director and Chair of the Board Bonnie A. Charpentier, District III Director Pat N. Confalone, and Directors-at-Large Kathleen M. Schultz and Marinda Li Wu.

Other events of interest include a tour of Lacamas Laboratories; Carole Berg’s one-woman performance as Marie Curie; tours of Reed College’s Triga Reactor; “Chemist-Composers,” a musical performance featuring Carl Wamser and works by Lejaren Hiller and Alexander Borodin; and a tour of Powell’s City of Books.

Exposition & Sponsorships. The conference is centered on the exhibit hall in the Red Lion’s Grand Ballroom. The exhibit hall will be open daily from 9 AM through 5 PM. Food, poster sessions, raffles, and free WiFi will be available. To reserve exhibit space, visit the website at norm2011.org/files/Exhibitor3-info.pdf or contact Bernie Carlsen, exhibits chair, at bcarlsen@reed.edu for further information. Sponsorship opportunities can be arranged by contacting Ron Sato, sponsorship chair, at lowowl@yahoo.com.

Lodging & Travel. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Red Lion. The rates are $119 single/double, $129 triple, or $139 quadruple. Reservations must be made by June 5 to obtain the NORM 2011 rate. Reservations may be made through the NORM 2011-specific online reservation page at cenm.ag/hotel or by calling the hotel at (503) 283-4466 and identifying yourself as a NORM 2011 American Chemical Society attendee. WiFi is free throughout the hotel.