Adrian H. Daane, 91, dean emeritus and professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of Missouri, Rolla, died at his home in Newnan, Ga., on March 20 from Parkinson’s disease.
Born in Stillwater, Okla., Daane earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Florida in 1941. He then began graduate school at Iowa State University, where he was asked to work as a group leader for the Manhattan Project. After the war, in 1950, he completed a Ph.D. at Iowa State.
He remained at the university to work, initially as an assistant professor and later as a professor. In 1963, Daane, whose research focused on the rare-earth elements, was appointed head of the chemistry department at Kansas State University.
Nine years later he moved to the University of Missouri, Rolla, to become the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences. He was later appointed dean of its graduate school before retiring in 1984. Daane subsequently served as an adjunct professor of chemistry at LaGrange College, in LaGrange, Ga.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947.
Daane’s wife, Jean, whom he married in 1941, died in April 2010. He is survived by daughters, Ann and Susan; a son, Peter; and six grandchildren.
