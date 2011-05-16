Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Alkermes Buys Elan Business

Restructuring: Sale of drug formulation unit enables Elan to focus on neurology

by Lisa M. Jarvis
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Elan
The deal with Elan will expand Alkermes’ drug formulation pipeline.
Credit: Elan
The deal with Elan will expand Alkermes’ drug formulation pipeline.

After several years debating the future of its drug formulation business, Elan has agreed to sell Elan Drug Technologies to Waltham, Mass.-based Alkermes in a deal valued at roughly $960 million.

In what Leerink Swann stock analyst Joshua Schimmer calls “a savvy deal,” Alkermes will pay Elan $500 million in cash and fork over 31.9 million shares, a 25% stake, in the expanded company. Alkermes will move its headquarters to Dublin, where Elan is already based, providing it with a healthy tax advantage, Schimmer points out.

Elan has been trying to overhaul itself for several years. In January 2009, the company said it was exploring strategic alternatives to shore up its finances and accelerate the development of its pipeline. A month later, Elan laid off 14% of its workforce, or 230 workers, and created a holding company with two divisions: biopharmaceuticals, which encompasses its neurology drug portfolio, and Elan Drug Technologies. In April 2010, Elan put EDT on the selling block but took it off four months later.

Elan says it will use the proceeds from the sale to Alkermes to pay down debt, which should be reduced by one-third. After the transaction, the newly focused company expects to enjoy compounded annual revenue growth of 15% over the next three to five years.

For Alkermes, the combination means its portfolio will expand to five products, each boasting a long patent life. Much of Alkermes’ business is built around improving formulations of existing drugs.

The deal also resolves the uncertainty around Alkermes’ top revenue-generating product Risperdal Consta, a long-acting version of Johnson & Johnson’s schizophrenia drug. With the deal, Alkermes gains the royalty stream from the drug’s main competitor, Invega Sustenna, developed by Elan and sold by J&J. Investors have long worried that the Elan drug could steal market share from Risperdal Consta.

“The only thing that matters now to Alkermes shareholders is growth of the overall franchise,” JPMorgan analyst Cory Kasimov told investors.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer To Acquire Generics Maker Hospira
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Actavis Beats Valeant In Bid To Buy Allergan
Actavis Buys Forest Labs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE