Claire Bluestein, 84, a research chemist and entrepreneur of Brick, N.J., died on June 1, 2010.
Growing up in Philadelphia, Bluestein received a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1947. She earned an M.S. in 1948 and Ph.D. in 1950, both in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
In the 1950s, she taught at Purdue University and Pennsylvania State University and served as a writer and editor for Chemical Abstracts. In 1959, she joined Sonneborn Chemical as a senior research chemist; she moved to Witco’s R&D facility in 1963 to serve as a group leader.
In 1976, Bluestein founded Captan Associates in Brick. She cofounded Epolin in Newark, N.J., in 1984 and served as a director of the firm through 2004. She was also a founding member of RadTech International, a nonprofit organization in Bethesda, Md., dedicated to the advancement of ultraviolet and electron beam technologies.
Bluestein authored numerous technical articles and was granted 16 patents. An emerita member of ACS, she joined in 1947 and was active in the North Jersey Section.
She is survived by four daughters, Rhona Esserman, Sherrie Schwartz, Hazel Bliss, and Carol Bluestein, and two granddaughters. Her husband, Bernard Bluestein, died in 1996.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter