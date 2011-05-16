Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Claire Bluestein

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Claire Bluestein, 84, a research chemist and entrepreneur of Brick, N.J., died on June 1, 2010.

Growing up in Philadelphia, Bluestein received a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1947. She earned an M.S. in 1948 and Ph.D. in 1950, both in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

In the 1950s, she taught at Purdue University and Pennsylvania State University and served as a writer and editor for Chemical Abstracts. In 1959, she joined Sonneborn Chemical as a senior research chemist; she moved to Witco’s R&D facility in 1963 to serve as a group leader.

In 1976, Bluestein founded Captan Associates in Brick. She cofounded Epolin in Newark, N.J., in 1984 and served as a director of the firm through 2004. She was also a founding member of RadTech International, a nonprofit organization in Bethesda, Md., dedicated to the advancement of ultraviolet and electron beam technologies.

Bluestein authored numerous technical articles and was granted 16 patents. An emerita member of ACS, she joined in 1947 and was active in the North Jersey Section.

She is survived by four daughters, Rhona Esserman, Sherrie Schwartz, Hazel Bliss, and Carol Bluestein, and two granddaughters. Her husband, Bernard Bluestein, died in 1996.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William A. Remers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grace B. Borowitz
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Suryya K. Das

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE