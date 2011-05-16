Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dust Removes Ozone From Indoor Air

Squalene and cholesterol, as major components in dust, react with ozone to help remediate household air

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Dust Up
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Charles Weschler
This vacuum attachment and filter were used to sample dust from Danish homes and daycare centers.
Credit: Courtesy of Charles Weschler
This vacuum attachment and filter were used to sample dust from Danish homes and daycare centers.

The squalene and cholesterol that are major constituents of dust found in a test of Danish homes and day-care centers could lessen the amount of potentially harmful indoor ozone, Charles J. Weschler of the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey and coworkers report (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es103894r). The presence of squalene, which is the most abundant skin-surface lipid, indicates that human skin flakes are a significant fraction of the settled dust in these settings. The amount of cholesterol found indicates that cooking emissions also contribute significantly to indoor dust. Both compounds react with ozone and therefore help remediate indoor air. “If squalene in dust redistributes to other indoor surfaces, it may make an even larger contribution to the removal of indoor ozone than we estimate,” Weschler says. Some of the oxidation products, however, could be irritants. “What one person sheds may be an allergy trigger or source of harmful microbes for someone else,” Weschler notes. This study is a “potent reminder that humans leave a part of themselves in the settings they occupy.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE