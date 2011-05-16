Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Industry Opposes Tax Credit Bill

by Glenn Hess
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

The chemical industry is cautioning lawmakers against supporting legislation that would provide an array of tax credits to encourage the production and use of vehicles powered by natural gas as a way to reduce oil imports. “American manufacturers need affordable natural gas to compete successfully in global markets,” says Calvin M. Dooley, president and CEO of the American Chemistry Council, an industry trade association. “Federal incentives for natural gas vehicles could divert much-needed supplies from manufacturers, threatening competitiveness and jobs. Congress should not subsidize some natural gas uses at the expense of others,” he says. The Natural Gas Act (H.R. 1380), sponsored by Reps. John Sullivan (R-Okla.) and Dan Boren (D-Okla.), has 180 bipartisan supporters and is being pushed by billionaire oilman T. Boone Pickens. The bill would extend and expand tax credits for five years and would make some regulatory changes to promote the use of vehicles fueled by natural gas and help build more refueling stations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R&D Tax Breaks Face Uncertain Fate
Senate Nixes Natural Gas Vehicle Subsidies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clash Over Natural Gas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE