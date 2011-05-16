Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Lucy B. McCrone

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

McCrone
[+]Enlarge

Lucy B. McCrone, 87, cofounder of McCrone Research Institute in Chicago, died on Feb. 10 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Born in Buffalo, McCrone received a B.A. in chemistry from Wellesley College in 1945. She then went to work as an analytical chemist at Arthur D. Little in Cambridge, Mass. There she met her future husband, Walter C. McCrone, who was visiting as a consultant. After they married in 1957, she moved to Chicago to work as a chemical microscopist for Walter C. McCrone Associates.

In 1960, she and her husband cofounded McCrone Research Institute, a not-for-profit teaching and research organization, where she went to work full-time after leaving McCrone Associates in 1984. At the institute, she coauthored the polarized light microscopy course manual and served as associate editor of The Microscope. McCrone was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1946.

With a passion for microscopes and microscopy education, McCrone worked at the institute seven days a week until a few months before her death.

McCrone’s husband predeceased her. She is survived by a sister, Mary Blaisdell, and a nephew, John Blaisdell.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kathleen N. Juneau
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marianne B. Kipper
Joseph N. Neucer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE