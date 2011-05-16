Midwest/Great Lakes Regional Meeting Call For Papers

Abstracts are invited for the 46th Midwest/39th Great Lakes Joint Regional Meeting, hosted by the Saint Louis and Wabash Sections of the American Chemical Society. The meeting will take place on Oct. 19–22 at the Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel in Saint Louis.
Symposia will include “Biomolecular Structure & Function,” “Natural Products Synthesis,” “Pharmaceutical Chemistry,” “High-Sensitivity Spectroscopy,” “Nanomaterials,” “NMR—The Next Generation of Techniques,” “Biological Mass Spectrometry,” “Supramolecular Chemistry in Membranes,” “Plant Biotechnology—Blurring the Line between Chemistry & Biology,” “True Stories of Success from Chemical Entrepreneurs,” “What Every Small Business Owner Needs To Know about Patents, Trademarks & Intellectual Property,” “Small Business Helps the Agriculture & Food Industry Grow,” “Revitalizing the Heartland’s Chemical Economy,” “Midwest Award Symposium,” and “Chemical Education Research.”
General technical sessions will cover analytical, environmental, inorganic, organic, polymer, and physical chemistry, as well as biochemistry and nanoscience.
Abstracts can be submitted via the meeting website, mwrm2011.org, until 11 PM CST on Aug. 24. Program questions should be addressed to Keith Stine, program chair, at kstine@umsl.edu.
In addition to the technical program, a wide range of special events, social activities, and workshops is planned. The meeting will open with a reception and Sci-Mix poster session on Wednesday night.
Undergraduate programming will include a technical symposium on plant chemistry, a career fair, research poster awards, and an ice cream social featuring a talk by Doug Goff of the food science department at the University of Guelph, in Ontario.
ACS will offer two Leadership Development System courses—“Collaborating Across Boundaries” and “Developing Communication Strategies”—and the ACS Career Management & Development department will offer résumé reviews and workshops on job searching, résumé writing, and interviewing.
A diversity luncheon will feature ACS President Nancy B. Jackson as the speaker. ACS President-Elect Bassam Z. Shakhashiri will speak at a complimentary lunch attended by ACS governance.
A program for high school teachers will include a workshop on guided learning.
An awards banquet on Thursday evening will feature the recipients of the Midwest Award, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Award for Excellence in High School Teaching (in honor of John E. Bauman Jr.), the E. Ann Nalley Midwest Region Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, and the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. Nominations for these awards are now being solicited through the meeting website at mwrm2011.org/events.html.
A vendor exposition will feature the latest products, services, and educational opportunities from around the world. Organizations wishing to participate should contact Lisa Balbes (lisa@balbes.com) or Ted Gast (sales@cfgastco.com), exposition cochairs.
For evolving program information, including a complete list of workshops and special events, registration information, hotel reservations, exhibitor information, and committee contacts, visit the meeting website at mwrm2011.org.
