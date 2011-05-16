Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Robert X. Betancourt

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Robert X. Betancourt, 91, a chemical engineer, died on Feb. 3.

Born in Providence, Betancourt earned a B.S. in chemistry from Brown University in 1941.

He worked in research and development in the wire and cable industry for 50 years, and was employed by numerous companies, including U.S. Rubber, J.M. Huber, American Insulated Wire, Whitney Blake, Walker Brothers, General Motors’ Packard Electric Division, and Alcan Cable. In 1990, he retired from Prestolite Wire & Cable in Port Huron, Mich., and settled in Hemet, Calif. He aided the development of synthetic rubber, collapsible fuel tanks, coiled cord, and many other products.

An emeritus member, Betancourt joined ACS in 1957. He was active in the Kiwanis Club and Knights of Columbus. He was fluent in German, Italian, Spanish, and French, and he enjoyed classical music and opera, playing chess, working crossword puzzles, and playing the piano and organ.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charlotte; sons, Robert Jr. and Charles; daughters, Joyce Crawford and Evelyn Payne; and one granddaughter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard W. Reiter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert D. Juve Sr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William C. Scheuermann

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE