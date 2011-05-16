Robert X. Betancourt, 91, a chemical engineer, died on Feb. 3.
Born in Providence, Betancourt earned a B.S. in chemistry from Brown University in 1941.
He worked in research and development in the wire and cable industry for 50 years, and was employed by numerous companies, including U.S. Rubber, J.M. Huber, American Insulated Wire, Whitney Blake, Walker Brothers, General Motors’ Packard Electric Division, and Alcan Cable. In 1990, he retired from Prestolite Wire & Cable in Port Huron, Mich., and settled in Hemet, Calif. He aided the development of synthetic rubber, collapsible fuel tanks, coiled cord, and many other products.
An emeritus member, Betancourt joined ACS in 1957. He was active in the Kiwanis Club and Knights of Columbus. He was fluent in German, Italian, Spanish, and French, and he enjoyed classical music and opera, playing chess, working crossword puzzles, and playing the piano and organ.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charlotte; sons, Robert Jr. and Charles; daughters, Joyce Crawford and Evelyn Payne; and one granddaughter.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter