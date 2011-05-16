Advertisement

People

Sister Beata Knoedler

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 16, 2011
Knoedler
Sister Beata Knoedler, 90, a professor emerita of science and mathematics who taught for 50 years at Springfield College in Illinois, died on Feb. 7.

Born in Springfield, Knoedler received a bachelor’s degree at the College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle, N.Y., and a master’s degree at St. Louis University.

She was a member of the Decatur-Springfield Section of ACS, which she joined in 1999.

She was also active in the 2YC3 Consortium, a two-year college consortium that organizes professional development conferences for chemistry educators.

An Ursuline Sister of Springfield, Knoedler received the Catalyst Award from the Chemical Manufacturers Association (now the American Chemistry Council). An exceptional teacher, she also received numerous local awards. Beata Hall on the campus of Springfield College is named in Knoedler’s honor.

Known for her energy, enthusiasm, and infectious good humor, she was instrumental in introducing computer technology throughout the curricula and is remembered for shooting a bow and arrow on the school lawn, riding a steer, and scuba diving in her mid-80s.

She is survived by only two of her eight siblings—her brother Robert and sister Helen—and many nieces and nephews.

