Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Telomerase Pseudoknot Needed For Catalysis

The structural feature is determined to be necessary for the RNA portion of this enzyme to be catalytically active

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The pseudoknot found in the RNA portion of telomerase—the enzyme that adds guanine-rich segments to the ends of chromosomes—is necessary for the complex to be catalytically active, Xiaowei Zhuang, Mariana Mihalusova, and John Y. Wu of Harvard University report (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1017686108). Just as it sounds, a pseudoknot is a structural feature that looks like a knot but isn’t actually one in a topological sense. By attaching two pairs of fluorescence donors and acceptors to different parts of the telomerase RNA, the Harvard team used single-molecule FRET (fluorescence resonance energy transfer) to probe the pseudoknot formation in various circumstances. When the segment making up the pseudoknot is isolated from intact RNA, the pseudoknot folds properly. However, the isolated full-length telomerase RNA misfolds, suggesting that other portions of the RNA get in the way. When the RNA binds the protein subunits, it again adopts the pseudoknot conformation. Some complexes didn’t form the pseudoknot even when bound to the proteins, but only successfully folded complexes were catalytically active.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clear view of telomerase at last
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NMR-EPR Combo Yields RNA-Protein Structure
New Class Of Ribozymes Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE